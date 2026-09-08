Folk Singer Art Garfunkel Considering Leaving U.S. Over Trump

Singer and actor Art Garfunkel says he is considering leaving the United States over President Donald Trump being in the White House.

“I don’t like America’s position at all,” the Simon & Garfunkel singer told the Guardian after being asked about issues like “global heating” and “those in power.”

Garfunkel went on to admit that he has been thinking seriously about fleeing the United States.

“I’m not aboard, and I’m thinking of leaving the country, frankly,” the “The Sound of Silence” singer said. “It’s real that the planet is getting warmer, that the water’s rising, that so many people are starving.”

“When Donald Trump took over Venezuela, are those the new rules? Just take over a country and run it?” Garfunkel added. “It’s shocking, and you think: how on earth are we gonna change the presidency?”

The 84-year-old singer went on to declare, “But Trump won’t last forever. So we’ve got to hope.”

Garfunkel — who has spent years taking long-distance walks across the United States, Japan, and Europe — also noted that he would still love to “Sail around the world, see India and China, sing in South America,” before adding, “I don’t wanna go into space.”

“I hope I come across as philosophical,” Garfunkel, who turns 85 in November, said. “I’m a thinker, a book reader, a walker, but mostly I’m a singer.”

“I’m always very nervous, behind the curtain,” he added. “Then I walk out and hear the applause and I flip from fear to confidence right there.”

Garfunkel’s remarks come eight months after President Trump announced that U.S. forces captured Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and flew him to the United States to face federal charges.

Last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright traveled to Caracas to finalize a historic oil deal between the United States and Venezuela.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.