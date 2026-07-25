The Atlantic’s Brooks: Glad Trump ‘Forgot’ About ‘Bogus’ Charges About 2020, Didn’t Punish China

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” The Atlantic Staff Writer David Brooks said that he is glad that there haven’t been repercussions for China over its actions in the 2020 election “because the China charges were bogus, and we need to have a relationship with China. And so, he’s letting us have a relationship with China and not letting bogus charges get in the way.” And it’s good Trump “forgot” about them.

Co-host Amna Nawaz asked, “Just a quick minute left here, but I want to get both of you, just more than a week after the President delivered a primetime address and blamed China for election interference in 2020, every time he is asked about it, there do not seem to be any repercussions for that alleged interference. David, why not?”

Brooks responded, “Because he is the present-tense man. Everything is happening at that moment, and what happened yesterday doesn’t matter. What happens tomorrow doesn’t matter. He’s doing what’s happening at this moment. And, in this case, I happen to be glad, because the China charges were bogus, and we need to have a relationship with China. And so, he’s letting us have a relationship with China and not letting bogus charges get in the way. So, I’m glad he’s — he forgot what happened yesterday.”

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