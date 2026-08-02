Sen. Mark Kelly: Trump’s Approach to Iran Has Been ‘Erratic,’ ‘Escalatory’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s approach to Iran has been both “erratic” and “escalatory.”

Host Margaret Brennan said, “We’re now in the sixth month of this war. We’ve been told it would last 4 to 5 weeks. In the past week, the targets have widened. Iran hit Egypt. We saw Saudi Arabia join the US in bombing Iranian-backed militias there. And then late last night, President Trump used the term that he had been considering military action on levels unseen since World War II. You sit on intelligence, you sit on armed services. Has the administration shared anything in regard to its plans on Iran?”

Kelly said, “I mean, not these latest plans. And I think what we’re seeing here is a president who has an approach to this that is just rather erratic. He says one thing, he does another thing. It’s escalatory. At this point, he’s trying to get us back to February. And I think if he could, he would. If he had a big reset button, he could hit it. He would certainly take that option. Hey, we’ve got 18 dead Americans. Prices have skyrocketed across the country for the American people. I was here in Ohio. I’m here in Ohio now, but I met with some veterans the other day, and they’re struggling. I mean, these are a lot of retired service members that can’t afford to put gas in their car, can’t afford groceries. Rent is going up. And this president is not dealing with the issues that the American people need him to deal with.”

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