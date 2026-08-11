Dem Rep., Senate Candidate Craig: ‘Have to Reassess Our Support’ for Israeli Military, Will Have ‘Conversation’ as Senator

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “11th Hour,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) stated that “we have to reassess our support for the military in Israel. And I look forward, as a U.S. senator, to having that conversation.” And “we have to strongly consider what our relationship is with the state of Israel.”

Host Ali Velshi asked, “You’ve got a slightly different perspective on Israel-Gaza than Peggy Flanagan does, but you are receiving support from AIPAC. Can you tell me a bit about that?”

Craig answered, “I have not been endorsed by AIPAC in my Senate run. I have not received any PAC support from them. And, look, I do believe that we are at a moment in time where we have to strongly consider what our relationship is with the state of Israel. I think the best way to reset this relationship would be for Benjamin Netanyahu to lose his election this fall. And I do believe we have to reassess our support for the military in Israel. And I look forward, as a U.S. senator, to having that conversation. And I certainly support a two-state solution where Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace and security.”

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