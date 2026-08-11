Marlow: ‘Devastating’ Case Against Tyler Robinson Undermines Israel Conspiracies in Charlie Kirk Death

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Tyler Robinson.

Marlow said, “Overall, the body of evidence with the confessions and the DNA and the video and the weapons link and the motive, this is a devastating case. And

we spent all this time on Israel.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo