David Jolly: ‘I Reject the Left-Right Spectrum’

Wednesday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Florida’s Democratic nominee for governor, David Jolly, said he rejects “the left-right spectrum.”

Jolly said, “The 6 or 7 years I spent as an independent was the most informative part of my life. I’m in a very post-partisan, post-ideological space. I reject the left-right spectrum. I don’t care about the left-right spectrum. We have big problems that need big solutions. So what I did as a Democrat is amplify the fundamental values in our party, that the economy should work for everybody. Economic growth is good, but it’s got to work for everybody. The private sector should lead, but government needs to fill in the gaps. There are certain things in housing, health care, the environment, safe communities, the private sector will never do. It’s not their fault.”

He added, “So it amplifies Democratic values in a way that independents and Republicans, in a moment of change, are saying, if all you’re asking me to fight for is that the economy works for everybody, that government’s a little smarter in delivering solutions for our economy, and that you want to stay out of my life, I don’t care if you’re Republican, independent or Democrat.”

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