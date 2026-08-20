Homeland Security Sends First 20 Deportees to Liberia

The first group of illegal migrants has landed in Liberia after the African nation agreed to take 1,200 illegals.

As Breitbart News reported this week, the west African country had agreed to accept up to 1,200 migrants deported from the U.S. as a “humanitarian” gesture. Now the first planeload has already touched down there.

The first 20 deportees arrived on Thursday at the Roberts International Airport outside Monrovia, the Associated Press reported.

Liberian Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah told the media that the country has agreed to take migrants from Africa, North and South America, and the Caribbean.

Liberian Justice Minister Natu Oswald Tweh added that the deportees had been convicted of migration-related violations in the U.S. He also said that the deportees would be able to apply for asylum in Liberia if they so desired.

Liberian officials also said that they have not engaged in a “quid pro quo” deal with the U.S. concerning the deportees.

“Liberia has not demanded or received any compensation or promise of reward in exchange for its consent to participate in the program,” the African government said in a statement. “Liberia will receive support to help manage the program and strengthen its migration system more broadly.”

Officials added that the migrants would be welcomed as “guests” and can expect “the necessary support” to be safe during their stay.

However, the country has not revealed how long they will allow the deportees to stay or how their immigration status will be officially labeled.

Liberia is not only accepting U.S. deportees. The country has already accepted 1,167 recognized refugees and 687 asylum seekers from around the world, according to the United Nations refugee agency⁠.

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