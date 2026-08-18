Election Night Livewire *** Byron Donalds Eyes Governor’s Mansion as Scandals Plague Races Across Country

Scandals abound as voters in Florida, Alaska, Wyoming, and California choose between felons, underwear models, and even disgraced former congressmen Tuesday.

Many of the most dramatic races are in the Sunshine State, where mid-decade redistricting has created new lines and forced a handful of Democrats to run in new districts.



The marquee race is the Republican gubernatorial primary, where Rep. Byron Donalds has consistently led other candidates. An early recipient of President Donald Trump’s endorsement, Donalds will try to flex his muscles with a double digit victory.

The most interesting race might be in Florida’s 19th Congressional district. Trump endorsed Catalina Lauf last week, who previously ran unsuccessfully in two different Illinois districts.

The other top contender is Jim Schwarzel, the only high-polling candidate actually from the district. The owner of a conservative radio station in the district, Schwarzel is endorsed by Reps. Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise.

Other contenders include former Rep. Madison Cawthorn who was defeated by Rep. Chuck Edwards after scandals (Edwards recently canceled his reelection bid after scandals of his own), former Rep. Chris Collins (NY) who was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to insider trading, and John Strand, a J6er who had his case overturned by SCOTUS and is an underwear model.

Scandalized Rep. Cory Mills is behind in polls to local newscaster Ryan Elijah, who is hoping to unseat the congressman and might even do so by double digits, according to some polling.

Mills is under an ethics investigation for domestic violence and has faced allegations of affairs. He has been accused of marrying his wife, a Muslim, in a church tied to terror by an imam associated with the World Trade Center bombing, as well as shady financial dealings in the Middle East with his weapons company, among other scandals.

Democrats have drama of their own. Democrat Socialist of America (DSA) candidate Oliver Larkin is battling Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a relative moderate and supporter of Israel – an increasing outlier in Democrat politics.

Trump won this new district by nine points, and the winner of the crowded GOP primary would likely rather face Larkin.

Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is running in a new majority black district, upsetting hew black colleagues in Washington and forcing Hakeem Jeffries to awkwardly offer support to her without an endorsement. She is running against 2 Live Crew rapper “Uncle Luke” Luther Campbell and former Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who retired earlier this year after scandals. Other black candidates in the race mean the black vote will be split, likely giving the advantage to Wasserman Schultz.

There is significant intrigue on the other side of the nation in the Last Frontier, where Alaska’s ranked choice voting and shenanigans from shady groups with deep pockets could upend what would otherwise be straightforward elections.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is running not only against former Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola but Republican Dan Sullivan – no relation, despite their identical name. The non-Senator Sullivan is a Democrat who has admitted to attending a No Kings protest and whose filing papers included metadata trying him to a Peltola consultant.

The top four candidate regardless of party advance to the general election in November, but the breakdown of Tuesday’s results could shed light on the direction of that race.

Republicans have touted polling showing Sen. Sullivan up, while leftwing groups have shown polling with Peltola leading.

But Peltola began a staff shakeup in the days before the election, which included demoting her campaign manager – rarely a sign of confidence.

Back in the contiguous 48, Californians will select a replacement for disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell who will serve for the remainder of the Congress.

And in Wyoming, Rep. Harriet Hageman has ridden an early Trump endorsement into a likely victory in the GOP senatorial primary.

Polls close in Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET in most of the state and 8:00 p.m. ET in the panhandle, 9:00 p.m. ET in Wyoming, 11:00 p.m. ET in California, and 1:00 a.m. ET in Alaska.

UPDATE 7:27 p.m. ET:

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz will be the nominee in the new 20th District of Florida, the AP projects. Her candidacy upset black political power brokers who wanted the majority black district to be represented by one of their own. Unfortunately for them, the black vote was split among multiple black candidates.

Wasserman Schultz was once a rising political star in the House Democratic Caucus, even running its campaign arm, but her star has fallen over the past decade and she seems like a dinosaur now in a party that has tacked hard to the Left.

Bradley Jaye is Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.