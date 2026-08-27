GOP Rep. Wied: Importing Beef Isn’t Right Move, Should Have Label Rules, Cut Regulations

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” Rep. Tony Wied (R-WI) said that President Donald Trump’s plan to import beef to lower prices isn’t the right move and we should have clear country of origin labeling on beef and look at easing regulations.

Host Markie Martin asked, “Ranchers and special interest groups are crying foul over the White House’s efforts to import beef in hopes of lowering prices. Do you think that this has the potential of alienating some long-time Republican voters, and does it worry you at all about November, sir?”

Wied answered, “I think what the President’s looking at is overall, and trying to reduce some of those prices. We have a very small herd. I don’t know that that’s the right answer. I don’t think it is. I think we need to look at other things, like making sure that we have country of original origin labels, to making sure that the American consumers know that the meat is made right here in the United States. I also think the PRIME Act is a good piece of legislation that allows for smaller farmers to be able to utilize processors that are close by and not have to go through all those tough regulations in order to process their food and to sell their meat to their neighbors, right here in our state. I don’t know that that’s the best option. I don’t think it is. But, ultimately, I think the President’s looking to just lower costs for people. But I believe in our ranchers. I believe in people making this right, eventually. And I think the herd’s going to continue to increase.”

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