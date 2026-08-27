Gottheimer: GOP Focusing on DSA ‘Aberrations’, Which Aren’t ‘Real’ Issue, and Lots of Dems Are Calling Out DSA

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) argued that “Democrats are the only one talking about the real issues” while Republicans are “going to try to distract” by talking about DSA candidates and their views, but “a bunch of us are calling out the same issues that they’re calling out, because I don’t believe they’re part of our values in the Democratic Party.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “Republicans are expected to play up efforts to label Democrats as socialists and Communists. They want to spotlight some of your party’s furthest left candidates. And, as you’ve known, throughout this primary season, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of progressive upsets, including some candidates who’ve advocated for policies that are outside of the mainstream, like abolishing police and prisons. I wonder how you think those attacks will land with voters in battleground states.”

Gottheimer answered, “I don’t think they’re going to be very successful. This is a play they always run. They find a few aberrations, and then they just try to make that who every Democrat is. And let’s be clear, the DSA, the socialists are not Democrats. They’re socialists. They should be in their own party. Their views are not aligned with our values. They’re not supporting our leadership in the House. So, I don’t consider them Democrats. And a lot of their views, whether it’s to defund the police or being against prisons or no borders, obviously not in line with what we fight for. We’re very focused as Democrats on issues related to affordability and pointing out the corruption in this administration. And I think we’re hitting that every day. I’ll just tell you, I’m out there in Jersey making this point, and people — and it’s resonating, because people are struggling with these costs and they don’t understand this administration claiming they were going to come in and make life more affordable for folks and get costs down, and it’s been just the opposite. So, — and there’s been a lot of strain going on right now, and people are struggling. And the Democrats are the only one talking about the real issues. And I think that’s going to be the focus of this election. They’re going to try to distract, but they’re failing. And, frankly, a bunch of us are calling out the same issues that they’re calling out, because I don’t believe they’re part of our values in the Democratic Party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett