Mitch Landrieu: ‘We Have a President that Is Delusional’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said President Donald Trump “is delusional.”

Landrieu said, “The president obviously has very bad judgment. A couple of weeks ago, he was hugging Kim Jong-Un and kicking South Korea’s ass. Now he’s doing the same thing to Canada. Susan Collins, as you mentioned, is trying to get reelected in Maine. And right now, the president’s policies are hurting the blueberry farmers in Maine, the lobster fishermen in Maine, all of the people that live along that coast. He’s raising costs for every American person. And unlike Mark, I guess it’s so funny that you could laugh, if you wouldn’t have to cry about how silly the president is in losing his focus on the things that matter.”

He added, “We have a president that is delusional. He actually thinks—I don’t think he thinks it’s a joke. He thinks that with the stroke of his pen, he can change the sun to the moon because he thinks that he is all powerful. And when you have a person like that, that has his finger next to the nuclear button, it should really give people pause about how far out of bounds we have gotten. And I think the American people are paying a lot of attention. They don’t want to govern in chaos. They don’t want to govern in corruption. And they want their costs down. They want their leaders focused. They’re going to demand that the elected officials do that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN