Padilla: It’s Too Late For Trump or SCOTUS to Change Mail-in Voting

Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) said Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word” that it is too late for President Donald Trump or the Supreme Court to change the rules of mail-in voting for the midterm elections.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “The federal judge in Boston putting a restraining order on Donald Trump’s order to the Postal Service, what’s next?”

Padilla said, “Yeah, well, a big win. There should have been an easy win because the Constitution is clear, right? The Constitution recognizes that states run elections, states administer elections, and that the federal government has a say in the time and place or manner with which we vote. That comes from Congress, not the executive branch. So no matter how many times Trump says it, he does not have the power to take over elections to eliminate vote by mail or whatever else he wants to do. If only the Supreme Court would have recognized that and acted accordingly last week.”

He added, “I served as California’s secretary of state. We are now 68 days from Election Day. By federal law, next Friday is the date by which ballots must go out to members of the military and other overseas voters. So ballots have to be printed, envelopes have to be designed, laid out and printed as well. That’s all done. Election administrators are doing their job. They will administer safe and secure elections. It is too late for Donald Trump, the Supreme Court, or anybody to try to change the rules at this point.”

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