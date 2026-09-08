Dem Rep. Garcia: Trump’s Canada Insults ‘Embarrassing’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s insults about Canada are “embarrassing.”

When asked about Trump’s Truth Social posts on his trade war with Canada, Garcia said, “The president is such a small man. I mean, how pathetic to insult an ally and a world leader who are our allies to the north. There is so much shared interest, not just in security, but in trade. I mean, we depend on Canadians as our friends and our allies in tourism, in their farmland. There are farmers across the country that are suffering because of what we’re doing right now and insulting Canada. And Canada is taking actions against us, rightly so, for what we’re doing.”

He added, “You don’t insult one of our strongest allies that we’ve ever had, our neighbor to the north, for absolutely no reason, and to belittle and to continue to say they’re going to become a state of this country. So it’s insulting and it’s embarrassing. And so I think we need to move on from this era of having this quite pathetic person in office. He can’t govern the country and certainly can’t support our allies.”

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