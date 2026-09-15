Auchincloss: Can’t Take Same Approach on AI That Allowed Social Media to ‘Platform Hate’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said that, with AI, we can’t take the same approach that led to “Web 2.0, where people like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk can platform hate and toxicity” due to Congress not wanting to regulate social media.

Auchincloss said that the notion that members of Congress lack the tech savvy to regulate AI is “a defeatist and cynical attitude. It’s the same attitude in the 1990s and early 2000s that led members of Congress to not want to regulate social media. Back then, they called it computer interactive services. Well, what did that do? That created, I think, Web 2.0, where people like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk can platform hate and toxicity, have attention fracked our children, made them one of the least mentally healthful generations in American history. That kind of attitude is what allows these tech titans to dominate our society and economy. Absolutely not. Members of Congress need to educate themselves on the issues of the day, and we need to connect technology to social norms. Again, that’s what liability does.”

He continued, “I don’t know how to weight the neural network of OpenAI or Anthropic’s next model. What I do know is that if you create an intimate privacy violation of a teenage girl, you go to jail, and we can legislate that.”

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