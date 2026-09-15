Dem Rep. Trahan: We Want to Do AI Regulation, Then World Will ‘Follow Suit’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA) argued that the U.S. can still win the AI race against China with regulation, “showing up to those negotiations without having done the hard work that we’re proposing actually puts us in a weak position.” And “what we want the world to [do] is to look at the United States as building the safest, most trusted technology so that they follow suit.”

Trahan said, [relevant exchange begins around 5:30] “I don’t buy the argument, mostly because of history, that regulating AI the way [Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA)] and I propose is allowing China to win.”

She added that the U.S. can win the AI race within the regulatory framework she’s proposing and “We have always led on setting high standards, whether it was nuclear weapons, biological, chemical weapons, aviation safety. And I think showing up to those negotiations without having done the hard work that we’re proposing actually puts us in a weak position. So, I don’t think that competition and safety are at odds with each other. But — what we want the world to [do] is to look at the United States as building the safest, most trusted technology so that they follow suit.”

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