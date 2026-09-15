GOP Rep. Obernolte: China Is Spreading Anti-AI Disinformation, But We Do Need Regulations

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) said that China is “using mis and disinformation to try and influence American public opinion against AI,” but there do need to be some regulations on AI.

Obernolte said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “I think what the president is warning about are the dangers of overregulation. And that’s something I very much agree with him on.”

He continued, “But I think he’s also warning against our geopolitical adversaries using mis and disinformation to try and influence American public opinion against AI, and that’s — is very real. We have abundant evidence that that is going on. China is behind us, substantially, in the race to develop and deploy frontier-level AI, and they’ve determined that the best way [for] them to catch up is to poison the American public opinion against it, and they are working very hard at that. We need to push back.”

Obernolte added that we need to have mandatory safety frameworks for frontier AI developers and independent oversight.

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