Ossoff: ‘We Simply Cannot Trust’ Trump Has Our Best Interests at Heart

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said “we simply cannot trust that President Donald Trump has our best interests at heart,” while discussing artificial intelligence.

Ossoff said, “Well look, the conflicts of interest are massive and undeniable. Don Jr., through his venture capital fund 1789 Capital, is heavily invested in AI labs and data centers. You mentioned earlier the president’s stock holdings. And my assessment of Donald Trump is that perhaps his only priority, higher in his own mind than vanity and ego, is money. And so here we are, entering a technological revolution with immense stakes for our future, for the next generation’s future, and for the world, and we simply cannot trust that President Donald Trump has our best interests at heart when the first family is so heavily invested in this technology.”

He added, “The stakes are so high when we ask ourselves, what can we do about this? What can we do about the fact that we have a president who is conflicted? We have a White House and a Congress asleep at the wheel while we barrel into a technological revolution with immense implications for our future and humanity’s future. We have to win these midterm elections.”

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