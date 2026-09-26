Schweizer: Trump Has the ‘Upper Hand’ over China’s Xi

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Friday, Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer, author of “The Invisible Coup,” argued that President Donald Trump had leverage over Chinese President Xi Jinping after his recent visit to the United States.

Schweizer concurred with FNC host Laura Ingraham, saying that Trump had the “upper hand” over Xi.

“Here now with his take, Peter Schweizer, President of the Government Accountability Institute. Peter, of course, the Left is — they think they have a new narrative now for the midterms that President Trump is, quote, cozying up to Xi and other dictators, but what did this meeting really show you as someone who knows this relationship so well?” Ingraham asked.

Schweizer replied, “Well, I think you nailed it, Laura. Trump is the one here with the upper hand. Think about this, when President Xi flew to the United States for this meeting, he signed the orders to detain and arrest two members of the Central Military Commission of China. This is the most important body in all of China. More important than heading up the Communist Party. More important than being president is being head of this commission. He purged two of them over the last two years. He’s purged six of the eight members. Why? Because he said they’re politically unreliable.”

“There are 45 — 45 military generals in China that have been disappeared over the last couple of years because they’re not deemed to be politically reliable, and as you pointed out, their economy is not doing well,” he continued. “They are not releasing as much economic data as before. So yes, Trump has the upper hand, and I think he handled it well. You want to be respectful. You want to communicate. You want to maintain lines of communication. You don’t want to give anything away. And I thought it was a master stroke before Xi left to say, ‘Look, I’m going to show you, our Constitution. This is what the First Amendment says. This is what the Second Amendment says.’ It sends a message about the battle of ideas, which I think was a great way to kind of end this meeting.”

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