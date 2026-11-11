Rep. Robert Garcia: ‘Shocking’ Trump Is ‘Clearly’ Threatening Congress

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “On The Line,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said a letter from the Trump White House stating that congressional investigations into the administration could be criminal is a “shocking” threat.

Garcia said, “I think, first, it’s shocking that the White House would send a letter that is clearly a threat to the Congress, a threat to me, when all we’re focused on is investigation and rooting out corruption. The reality is that we’re not going to be intimidated by the president. We’re not gonna be intimidated by anyone in our work. Our work is about taking on government corruption, making life more affordable hrough bringing down costs by actually going after the crooks and the criminals that are causing harm, and then writing good legislation to stop the corruption from happening in the future. And so it’s outrageous that Donald Trump wants to stop any sort of oversight, and certainly he’s trying to stop us, members of Congress, from doing our job that is in the Constitution.”

He added, “The fact that now the president is threatening me, threatening Oversight, other members of Congress, saying that somehow he’s going to take us on or that we are engaged in criminal activity by conducting our jobs, which are in the Constitution, is, again, just someone that has believed in an authoritarian state that we all should bend the knee to Donald Trump. We’re not bending the knee to anyone. We’re going to stand up, do our jobs, and take on corruption, especially when we find it in the administration.”

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