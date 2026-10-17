Homan: ‘We’re Doing the Same Thing We Did Under President Obama’ on Deportations

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Border Czar Tom Homan said that, when it comes to deportations, “We’re doing the same thing we did under President Obama,” and ICE is just enforcing the laws written by Congress.

Homan stated that there has been an increase in threats and assaults against ICE, and “I base a lot of that in the hateful rhetoric you get from people like Mamdani, Gov. Hochul, and other politicians on Capitol Hill, who want to compare ICE to the racists and the Nazis and the secret police, for simply enforcing the law that they wrote. So, I’ve said it many times, if ICE is — if we are Nazis for enforcing that law, what’s that make you? You wrote the law. We’re not making this stuff.”

He continued, “We’re doing the same thing we did under President Obama, where I actually got a Presidential Rank Award for removing 409,000 people. How that party has changed.”

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