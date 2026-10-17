Montana Republican U.S. congressional candidate Aaron Flint warned that his Democrat opponent is “an absolute phony” who pretends he is a “poor, blue-collar, working-class guy” while he has been a “high-paid lobbyist.”

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Flint, who hosts Montana Talks, highlighted that he, Flint, is “a retired lieutenant colonel, combat veteran” and fifth-generation Montanan.

“My opponent is this far-left LGBTQ lobbyist from Portland, who lobbied for all the crazy stuff. Men in girls’ bathrooms, drag queen shows targeting kids. And, if that doesn’t make you mad, he also lobbied for higher property taxes, and to stick Montanans with a sales tax on top of it,” Flint said.

When asked about Flint’s opponent, Democrat Sam Forstag, and his record and “what he would do if he wins,” Flint explained that Forstag has “worked to raise property taxes and to stick people with a sales tax.”

“There’s a reason they call my opponent ‘Phony Forstag.’ He’s an absolute phony. He’s pretending to be this poor, blue-collar, working-class guy. He spent like two seasons as a smokejumper. I spent over twenty years in the military — Iraq, Afghanistan, the horn of Africa, the Arabian Peninsula. But, he pretends to be this poor, working-class guy while he was a high-paid lobbyist for the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and then the cities of Missoula and Bozeman where he worked to raise property taxes and to stick people with a sales tax.”

Flint explained the Democrat Party is “flooding the state full of cash” because they want “an AOC-endorsed” candidate to get elected “in the heartland of America.”

During the interview, Flint also spoke about how Forstag was a “far-left lobbyist who lobbied in support of sanctuary cities for criminal illegal aliens.” Flint added that Forstag was “aligning himself with guys like Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11.”

“I think Republicans are going to hold the house because the Democrats have put forward such crazy far-left candidates.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.