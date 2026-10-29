Hinojosa: Republicans Using Culture Wars as a Distraction

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Democratic nominee for the Texas gubernatorial election, Gina Hinojosa said Republicans use of culture wars are a distraction.

Co-host Luke Russert said, “I think it’s really interesting in this race in Texas, you’re neck to neck with Abbott. And one of the things that you have said is that Democrats need to get past the culture wars.”

He asked, “Now you see in your state, gentleman running for Senate, James Talarico, they’re saying that he’s gay, that he’s a vegan. In Michigan, El-Sayed, they say that he’s a jihadist and a communist at the same time. When the Republicans go into that direction, how can Democrats stay above the culture wars and not get sucked into that dark pit?”

Hinojosa said, “We have to say what they are doing, what they are doing is they’re distracting us because they don’t have an agenda or a record to run on. Greg Abbott is masterful at the sleight of hand. With one hand, he distracts us up here, blaming a different group every week for our struggles, his other hand’s in our pocket to take our money to give to his donors. He’s given $1 billion in no-bid contracts to his donors. Once you see his scam, you can’t unsee it. And as I’ve had conversations with Republicans fighting data centers with Republicans fighting for their neighborhood public schools and explain what he does, what he’s masterful at doing, then they understand and they see. And we can agree to disagree on all sorts of important issues, but understand that we have a common cause in what I call the one fight in this state. Is Texas going to be a state that is by and for the people, or is this the billionaire’s world and we just live here?”

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