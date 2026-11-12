John Kennedy: ‘This Was Not a Normal Midterm Election Loss — If You Think That, Congratulations, You’re Stupid’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to last week’s midterm election losses.

Kennedy offered some suggestions for Republicans with more than 50 days remaining before Democrats take control.

“We Republicans in the Senate need to stop thinking we’re so smart and try a little wisdom,” he said. “Now, this was not a normal midterm election loss. If you think that, congratulations. You’re stupid. As my friend Jim Justice says, Toby and Edith, they didn’t stay home. They voted for Democrats. And we’ve got to get Toby and Edith back. Here’s what we do. We’ve got 50-plus days while Republicans are still in charge. What we need to do is, number one, pass the permitting bill, that’ll help with inflation. Number two, we need to pass a reconciliation bill which we can pass without Democratic support. That reconciliation bill should include Joni Ernst’s fraud bill, the savings of which we would dedicate to paying down debt, which will help with inflation.”

“We should increase the tax-free gain that you get when you sell your home,” Kennedy continued. “That’ll help with housing costs. We should ban stock trading by members of Congress. We should require all pardon brokers to register with the government just like a lobbyist has to register with the government when you lobby for a foreign government. And finally, we should provide some more money to our military. Whether you like Iran or not, they’re running out of bullets, and no one wants another Afghanistan.”

“Now, those things are not going to solve all of Toby and Edith’s problems, but at least they’ll show Toby and Edith that we’re trying to do something,” he added. “Doing nothing, Sean, is hard. You never know when you’re finished. And we lost Toby and Edith and we got to get them back. There’s only one problem with my suggestion. I got to had permission of Senate leadership to do it, and at the moment they declined to give it to me. So, if you know anybody, make a few calls because we got to do something.”

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