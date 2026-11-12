Report: Multiple People Shot, Suspect at Large in Gun-Controlled D.C

Multiple people were shot Thursday morning at and near a gym “in the area of 15th and P streets NW” in gun-controlled Washington, DC, according to NBC 4.

UPDATE: During a 10:30 a.m. presser, FOX 5 DC During a 10:30 a.m. presser, FOX 5 DC pointed out the Metropolitan Police Department indicated Thursday’s suspect barricaded himself on the seventh floor of an apartment building after the shootings at and around VIDA Fitness. Negotiators communicated with the suspect and as that process was taking place, they heard a gunshot. Law enforcement made entry after the gunshot and found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted wound.

The Metropolitan Police Department now describe the suspect as “contained.”

Original article continues below:

D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto indicated the shooting occurred “at and outside” the Vida Fitness gym.

NBC News reported, “A gunman came into Vida Fitness and shot a gym member in the back and then ran out of the building, according to a person familiar with the matter.”

An evacuation of the gym then occurred and it is believed more shots were fired as people went outside.

FOX 5 DC noted at least four people were shot.

There are some reports that the shooting suspect is barricaded in a an apartment building but other reports indicate police are still searching for him. Either way, the suspect is on the loose at this time.

Law enforcement is urging people to avoid the Logan Circle area at this time.

UPDATE:

The Associated Press and NBC Washington are reporting the Logan Circle shooting suspect “is barricaded on a high floor of a residential building in the area” where the shooting occurred.

There is still no publicly released description of the suspect nor of the firearm used in the attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.