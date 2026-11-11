Jim Jordan: ‘There’ll Be a Third Impeachment — They Can’t Help Themselves’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader-elect Jim Jordan (R-OH) predicted continued lawfare under the incoming Democrat House majority.

According to the Ohio Republican, that would include a third impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump.

“All right,” host Sean Hannity said. “Let me ask you about this on the — on the issue of lawfare, which we do anticipate, what are your thoughts going into that battle and those fights?”

Jordan replied, “It’ll be every committee. There’ll be a third impeachment. They can’t help themselves. They’re going to go after everyone in the cabinet. We’ve already seen that with Secretary of War Hegseth. They’re going to go after people in the private sector, which I think is ridiculous. They’ve already sent hundreds of letters out to people in the government and outside the government. And then, of course, Sean, I think what they’re probably going to also do? I think they’re going to go after whoever they think our nominee is going to be. Will they go after Vice President Vance? Will they go after Secretary Rubio, Governor DeSantis, Governor Youngkin, Senator — whoever they think might be our nominee, I think you’ll see them target them because for the Democrats, it’s all about politics and going after their political opponents.

“So, I think you’re going to see all that,” he added. “And every single committee will have to work every day, in committee, pushing back, going for the facts. Because the letter that came from the Justice Department highlighted what they’re up to. We had first Garcia on election night saying lawyer up. And then the Justice Department sent out the letter and said, you — you can’t just go after people for political harassment. There has to be a legislative purpose. And right now, they can’t cite one. They’re just attacking their political opposition. But it’ll be across the board in every single committee. And we are committed as House Republicans pushing back and giving the facts and the truth to the American people.”

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