U.N. Bows Down to Iran: Appoints It to Key Committee Overseeing Women’s Rights and Counterterrorism

The U.N. General Assembly ignored the Islamic Republic of Iran’s appalling record on human rights to appoint it to a key committee Wednesday tasked with determining the globalist body’s priorities on everything from women’s rights to counter terrorism.

Iran received 144 votes in favor in a secret-ballot election, according to the voting results, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Critics, including U.N. Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer, were quick to point out the sheer hypocrisy of appointing the Muslim-majority dictatorship to such a committee.

“They are planning to elect the Islamic regime in Iran to a UN committee that shapes priorities on women’s rights and terrorism prevention,” Neuer said.

“This is a travesty of justice. … They massacred tens of thousands of people in January, [so] the notion that they would be named to this committee is an absurdity.”

“The UN General Assembly just elected the murderous Islamic Republic of Iran to its Committee for Program and Coordination, the main body shaping the world organization’s priorities on Women’s Rights, Human Rights, Disarmament, and Counter-Terrorism,” he wrote on X/Twitter after the vote was announced.

Others have added their voice in opposition to the U.N. move.

The committee that now includes Iran is tasked with reviewing U.N. programmes, assessing their implementation and providing recommendations on programme priorities and coordination across the U.N. system.