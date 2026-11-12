Photos: Mexico Gives Police Escorts to Migrant Caravan Headed to U.S. Border

Mexico’s government began providing the migrant caravan headed to the U.S. with police escorts and is allowing them to sleep in municipal auditoriums as the growing group makes their way towards Mexico City and eventually the U.S. border.

Breitbart News Foundation has confirmed the new presence of police vehicles escorting the migrants along the daily routes, something that was not happening when the caravan started. This caravan, called God With Us (Dios Con Nosotros), is the third to make its way through Mexico and the first to start after the November election results, when most contested seats went to the Democratic Party.

Unlike in the previous caravans, where support from Mexico’s government was not openly seen or noticed, this group is now openly being escorted by Mexican police forces throughout their journey. Additionally, the group is being given places to stay in various city auditoriums and large venues in southern Mexico as the 800-1000 people continue their journey.

As in previous caravans, the group is expected to make their way on foot to Mexico City, where prior caravans have disbanded as the migrants find various modes of transportation to reach the U.S. border.

The U.S. government has openly said through social media messages that they will not be allowed into the country, adding that the election results have not changed immigration policy or law. According to posts from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, most migrants in the caravan have no legal pathway to enter the United States and obtain legal status.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

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