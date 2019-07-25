Three teen girls have been arrested in Chicago and charged with beating up a special needs girl whose attack was caught on video.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced that three girls, ages 13, 14, and 15, were taken into custody on Wednesday after video of the beating of the special needs girl went viral, according to Chicago’s WGN Channel 9.

The video posted by a girl who knows the victim shows the special needs girl walking in an alley with other girls when they all suddenly turn on her and begin punching and kicking her. The video shows the special needs girl crying and feebly attempting to fend off the repeated blows. When the laughing attackers stop, one attacker then helps the victim back to her feet.

The CPD also added that it is possible the special needs girl, who suffers from mental disabilities, was also sexually molested after she was herded away by her attackers. The girl had been reported missing five days before turning up Tuesday night, several days after the video began making the rounds.

She was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Community activist Stringer Harris told the media that the girl was attacked by five teen girls and one boy between the ages of 15 and 18. They were all identified by police.

“The victim was discovered to be a victim of some sick and disgusting crimes,” Chicago police officer Jose Jara told reporters. “Due to the unique circumstances and the sensitive nature of these crimes involved, the interview process and the task of verifying the facts of this case is going to take some time. Remember, we are talking about a span of several days.”

A friend of the victim tweeted that the video of the attack “hurts my heart.”

“These girls offered to walk her, but on the way there they jumped her … I want justice for my friend; she didn’t deserve any of this,” the friend added.

