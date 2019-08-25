Off-Duty Baltimore Police Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Robbery Suspect

An off-duty Baltimore school police officer and a retired Department of Corrections officer shot and killed an armed man who allegedly attempted to rob them on Saturday night.

The men told investigators that they were on Guilford Avenue at about 11 PM when the suspect approached them brandishing a gun and demanding their valuables, Fox 5 News reports.

In response, both men drew their legally concealed firearms and opened fire on the would-be robber.

The suspect was hit multiple times and ran from the scene. He ultimately collapsed on the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after being transported there by first responders.

Homicide detectives and C.I.R.T. detectives are investigating the incident, the Baltimore Police Department said. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.