Off-Duty Baltimore Police Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Robbery Suspect

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 27: Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago police have added more than 1,000 officers to the streets over the Memorial Day weekend, hoping to put a dent in …
Scott Olson/Getty Images

An off-duty Baltimore school police officer and a retired Department of Corrections officer shot and killed an armed man who allegedly attempted to rob them on Saturday night.

The men told investigators that they were on Guilford Avenue at about 11 PM when the suspect approached them brandishing a gun and demanding their valuables, Fox 5 News reports.

In response, both men drew their legally concealed firearms and opened fire on the would-be robber.

The suspect was hit multiple times and ran from the scene. He ultimately collapsed on the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after being transported there by first responders.

Homicide detectives and C.I.R.T. detectives are investigating the incident, the Baltimore Police Department said. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.