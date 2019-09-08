Two Afghan men who allegedly plotted to kill a woman who renounced Islam to embark on a career in the porn industry have been arrested in the United Kingdom and are slated to be extradited to their homeland.

Mohammed Patman, 54, and Darya Khan Safi, 49, are accused of plotting to assassinate Patman’s daughter after she moved to Slovakia with her husband to work in the adult film industry, the Daily Mail reported.

“The pair were wanted by the Slovakian authorities for conspiring to murder the 25-year-old woman, who was living in Austria and working in Slovakia at a company she ran with her husband,” Britain’s National Crime Industry said in a statement.

“Armed Operations Unit officers undertook surveillance on the two men as they prepared to make multiple trips to both Austria and Slovakia where, investigators believe, they carried out their own surveillance on the victim,” the agency added.

The woman met her husband and then moved to Slovakia in 2017 when she converted to Judaism and ran an adult film and photography business along with her husband.

Both Patman and Safi were granted asylum in the U.K. for assisting the British army in Afghanistan during the war. Patman worked for the Afghan intelligence service and had a U.S. security clearance.

Patman and Safi are expected to appear in court next Thursday for an extradition hearing.

There are nearly 2.5 million refugees from Afghanistan and are the second-largest refugee group worldwide, according to statistics from the UN Refugee Agency.