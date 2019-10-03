Oregon Woman Catches ‘Priceless’ Video of Car Break-In

Authorities in Oregon have a link to a burglary suspect thanks to one woman’s video of him allegedly breaking into her vehicle.

The alleged burglary attempt took place early Tuesday morning in Beaverton when the vehicle’s dashboard camera caught the man getting into her car, looking straight into the camera, and fleeing the scene, according to a video of the incident.

“I just wanted to make sure I got a really good look at him, and I laughed so hard at the shock on his face when that light came on; it was priceless,” the woman, who asked to not be identified, told KPTV. “I couldn’t stop laughing; I played it over and over.”

The woman said she did not realize she left her car door unlocked until she discovered one open door, with an open glove box and console as well.

The woman said her camera, an Owlcam dashboard camera, started recording as soon as the man opened the unlocked car door.

“You set off an alarm, and it scares them away; you’ve kept your thing, but you don’t have any proof of who did what. I want to know who, so that’s why I got it,” she said, explaining why she purchased the camera, which costs around $300.

The Beaverton Police Department said it is investigating this break-in and another break-in at the same apartment complex that occurred early Tuesday.