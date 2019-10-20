A Florida man was arrested Thursday for allegedly beating a man to death after he caught him watching he and his girlfriend have sex.

Victor Vickery, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday following an investigation into the July 2018 death of 57-year-old Asaad Akar by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Sgt. Steven Novak said in the arrest affidavit that Vickery told him he was inside his girlfriend’s home “and they were getting intimate when they heard a scratching on the window and possibly somebody pulling on it.”

Vickery reportedly ran outside naked and confronted Akar, who was allegedly peeping into his girlfriend’s bedroom window and had exposed himself. The suspect then proceeded to fight with the man, punching and kicking him several times.

Novak said Vickery told him he was afraid for his own safety during the altercation. He also told authorities that this was not the first time he had called police to report a peeping Tom on his girlfriend’s property.

When police arrived at the scene, Akar was bloody and lying unconscious on the ground outside the house located in the 2100 block of NE 61st Court.

The police report said there was dried blood on Vickery’s hands and body, and his right foot was also swollen and covered in blood.

Akar, who lived in a home nearby, was rushed to Broward Health North hospital in Deerfield Beach. However, he was pronounced dead not long after arriving at the hospital.

The medical examiner said Akar died from multiple blunt trauma injuries to his head and torso and that the manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to the Miami Herald.

Officers noted that on the 911 call recording, Samantha Hobi, Vickery’s girlfriend, can be heard pleading with him to stop hitting Akar.

“Tori stop. Tori that’s enough,” Hobi reportedly said.

Vickery, who was already out on a $75,000 bond and awaiting trial on a felony sex battery case, now faces a charge of manslaughter.

He is currently being held at the Broward Main Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to the Sun-Sentinel.