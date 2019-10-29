An elderly man is still recovering after two teenagers attacked him outside a library in Queens, New York, on October 10.

Video footage shows the terrifying moment when two teenage boys chase down 79-year-old Joseph Bonaventure as he backs away from them in an attempt to escape.

The young man wearing a yellow shirt appears to knock him to the ground. Seconds later, the second teenager wearing a white sweatshirt begins violently punching Bonaventure as he lies on the sidewalk.

“Him, who said ‘get him,’ is in front of me, like, you know, and the two other on the side and punching, but I’m trying to block the punches,” the victim told CBS New York.

Bonaventure said he was trying to enter the Cambria Heights Public Library on Linden Boulevard when he noticed the young men standing outside the building.

That was when they began to chase him. “I fall on the sidewalk and they keep on kicking me on the left side, ribs side there, on the right side and get to my hip, then kicking in my head,” he recalled.

The victim said he believes the incident was part of a gang initiation because they did not steal his keys, cell phone, or wallet.

Even though the assault happened earlier this month, doctors at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital said Bonaventure is still healing from a broken femur and ribs.

However, the Haitian immigrant said he hopes the teenagers will change their ways.

“This type of action could destroy their tomorrow. I just wish them good luck because I may be living for another two or one decade, one more decade or two decades, but themselves, they have a lifetime in front of them,” he concluded.

Officers with the New York Police Department (NYPD) are looking for the young men and asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).