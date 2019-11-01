4 Dead After Shooting at Halloween Party in Orlinda, California

Nov. 1 (UPI) — A shooting at a Halloween party in the San Francisco Bay Area killed four people late Thursday, authorities said.

Police are investigating the attack at a home in Orlinda, Calif., about 7 miles east of downtown Oakland. A neighbor told authorities the home was rented for the private party through Airbnb. The neighbor said as many as 50 people attended.

The gunfire injured multiple people, in addition to the four deaths, officials said.

Orlinda police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the attack, but do not yet have a motive.

Orlinda was rated by Forbes magazine in 2012 as the second-most friendly town in the United States, and was formerly home to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

“Orinda is supposed to be like a safe neighborhood. And this is what happened. I guess it is what it is,” the neighbor said.

Editor’s Note: The photo illustrating this article is not a literal depiction of the scene of this event. It was taken at a Halloween Party in Sydney, Australia.