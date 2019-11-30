Sheriff’s deputies in Kansas got a two-for-one Black Friday special when they caught two brothers who stole two different SUVs just hours apart.

A Jackson County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputy pulled over a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer near Mayetta, Kansas, for a traffic violation around 1:30 a.m. Friday and arrested suspect Eric McCracken, 36, for allegedly stealing the vehicle, WDAF reported.

Several hours later just before 5:00 a.m., an off-duty deputy heard about a stolen vehicle driving through Holton, Kansas. The driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado drove through yards before parking the vehicle behind an old grocery store and fleeing on foot, WIBW reported.

A police K-9 eventually tracked down the man’s scent, enabling sheriff’s deputies to arrest Keith McCracken, 32, at a convenience store, the Associated Press reported. He was then apprehended on the same charges as his older brother.

“It is believed that the younger McCracken was (en route) to the Jackson County Jail to post bail on his older brother in a stolen vehicle,” Morse said in a news release.

Both brothers are facing charges of stealing a vehicle, license violations, and running from police.