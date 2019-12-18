Police: NYC Man Randomly Sucker-Punches Woman in the Face

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a man who randomly sucker-punched a woman in the face while she was looking at her cellphone on Monday.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video walking on Park Avenue near East 85th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side when he allegedly struck the woman at random without notice.

The 21-year-old victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face but refused medical attention at the scene, the New York Post reported.

The suspect allegedly walked away from the area.

Police said the man had been causing mayhem nearby minutes earlier when he approached a man sitting in his car and brandished a knife.

“I know you are talking about me!” the suspect reportedly said before he brandished his knife and chased the man down.

After the assault was captured on video, the suspect ran into his next victims on Third Avenue and East 87th Street during broad daylight. He then took out his knife and threatened the man and woman after deliberately walking into them, police said.

Police describe the individual as 25 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall.