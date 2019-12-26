Alleged Bank Robber Throws Cash in Air, Shouts ‘Merry Christmas!’

An alleged bank robber in Colorado Springs, Colorado, wanted to make sure others shared in his newly acquired cash Monday.

Police arrested 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver after he was accused of robbing the Academy Bank at 1 South Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Denver Post.

Authorities said Oliver reportedly threatened bank employees with a weapon and walked out the door with an undisclosed amount of money.

However, witness Dion Pascale claimed that while Oliver stood outside the building, he threw the bills in the air and shouted a festive holiday greeting to passersby.

“He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place. He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!'” Pascale noted, according to KTLA.

Once Oliver had walked away from the scene, several witnesses rushed to pick up the cash and then returned the bills to the bank teller.

“The suspect was found sitting in front of a nearby coffee shop and was taken into custody without incident by responding patrol officers. Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit responded and assisted with the investigation,” according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

However, authorities said thousands of dollars were still missing following the incident.

Once Oliver was arrested and jailed, his bond was set at $10,000. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Tuesday, the CSPD tweeted a mugshot of Oliver:

On December 23, David Oliver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center following a bank robbery in the 00 block of Tejon Street. Police Blotter #27498 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc Mugshot: David Oliver, 65 pic.twitter.com/lNCJAwS9jE — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 24, 2019

Social media users were quick to note Oliver’s resemblance to St. Nick and offered their own thoughts on the alleged crime.

“Looks like Santa Claus turned into Robin Hood this year,” wrote one of the department’s followers.

“If someone steals to share, to give joy, unarmed and waiting for the police to come, I don’t think there can be much evil in this person. Merry Christmas,” another person commented.