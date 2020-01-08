A former Alabama high school special education teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with a student a day before she was scheduled to appear in court on the charges.

Lyndsey Sherrod Bates was set to be formally charged Wednesday with five different counts, including one count of engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of having sexual relations with a student, and three counts of distributing obscene material to a student.

But court records show that she took a plea deal instead, WHNT reported.

Bates, 22, was accused of sexting two students and having sex with one of the students.

She made a deal with prosecutors where she was sentenced to 23 years on those charges, but a judge then suspended the sentence to time served.

The judge also sentenced her to three years of probation and mandated that she register as a sex offender.

AL.com reported that Bates used to be a special education teacher at Madison County High School. She resigned from her position and was arrested in spring 2019.

Both of the students involved were at least 16, and none of the students were in Bates’ classroom.