A teacher’s aide from Utah is in custody after being accused of inviting a 17-year-old girl and two boys to her house, supplying them with booze, and urging them to have sex with each other.

Suspect Ashley Ann Morgan, 33, of Park City, was booked into the Summit County Jail on Tuesday on multiple charges, including child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and witness tampering, the Deseret News reported.

KSL reported that Morgan posted bail on Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old told investigators that Morgan, who was a former employee with the Department of Child and Family Services, invited her and two other students to her house to drink alcohol.

“The female student said Morgan provided alcohol to her and the male students and encouraged the female student to have sexual contact with one of the males,” according to the statement.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan tried to silence the 17-year-old victim by threatening to reveal personal information about her, which she had learned from working at the Department of Child and Family Services.

Morgan also reportedly sent multiple text messages to the 17-year-old victim, telling her to deny that she was ever at her house or that anything happened while she was there if authorities asked, KSTU reported.

A spokesperson with the school district said Morgan had been employed by the school district for less than a year. She has been placed on administrative leave, according to the district spokesperson.

A representative from the Department of Child and Family Services said Morgan worked as a case social worker from 2016 to 2018 when she voluntarily resigned from her position.