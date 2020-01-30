A Florida woman was left clinging to the hood of a minivan for eight blocks before she was fatally crushed by the vehicle, according to a recently released video of the incident.

The video captured the woman’s final moments as she is seen standing behind a gold Chrysler parked in a lot. The victim then leans against the trunk of the van and crosses her arms, but the driver of the Chrysler puts the car in reverse despite her standing there.

She turns around, banging on the back window while two others try to assist her. The vehicle continues to go around the car park as the victim tries to grab the door handle from the passenger side.

But the woman eventually lost her grip on the vehicle and wound up getting crushed by the minivan. Medics took her to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The incident initially took place on October 25, but the police just released the footage recently.

The video is key evidence in the case against Natasha Boothe, 22, who is accused of driving the vehicle in connection with the death of 42-year-old Norky Contreras Acosta, Metro UK reported.

Hialeah Police said that the deadly road rage incident occurred when Contreras and her family had been driving in a blue Volkswagen Tiguan and the gold Chrysler struck them.

Officials charged Boothe with murder and leaving the scene of an accident, both charges of which she has pleaded not guilty. Boothe remains in jail in Miami-Dade County.