Lori Vallow, Mother of Two Missing Children, Arrested in Hawaii

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children, was arrested Thursday by the Kaua’i Police Department in Hawaii.

Vallow was taken into custody on multiple charges, including on suspicion of two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, and is being held on a $5 million bail, said Kauai police in a statement.

Tylee Ryan, 17 and Joshua Vallow, 7, were last seen in September in Rexburg, Idaho, prompting a nationwide manhunt for the children lead by the FBI. Roughly two months after their disappearance, Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, deserted their Rexburg residence. Madison County, Idaho, issued an arrest warrant for Vallow after failing to comply with a court order to produce her children by January 30.

In a text message to CNN, Joshua’s grandmother, Kay Vallow Woodcock, reacted joyfully to the arrest: “We are ELATED!! 10000000 lbs has been lifted. NOW, Lori, WHERE ARE THE KIDS????”

Authorities said Daybell was not arrested alongside Vallow.

Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said a single count of desertion of a child under state law could carry a sentence of 14 years in prison. Vallow is expected to be extradited back to Idaho to face the charges. It is unclear whether the children were with her in Kaua’i.