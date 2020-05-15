Homeowner Shoots Naked Burglary Suspect Dead in Child’s Room

A Scottsdale, Arizona, homeowner shot and killed a naked burglary suspect after discovering him in a child’s room Wednesday night.

AZ Central reports that the 41-year-old homeowner was working in a building on his property when his dog began to bark. He then went into the house and discovered a naked suspect “between 18 and 19 years old” who was “holding a large piece of wood.”

The homeowner said the suspect allegedly postured in a “threatening manner,” then charged the homeowner. The homeowner responded by firing two shots, killing the suspect.

12News reports the homeowner shot the suspect with a shotgun.

The Scottsdale Police Department indicates “the suspect made multiple attempts” to break into other homes in the area earlier in the night.

