Stockton Police Department announced Monday that the four boys threw a Razor Scooter through a Home Goods window at Sherwood Mall on Sunday night as protests over the death of George Floyd continued in the city, reports CBS Sacramento.

The boys — who are 10, 12, 12, and 16 years old — have been arrested over the incident, police said.

In a separate incident, four other people were arrested after a Walmart was looted on Trinity Way. Police said one adult male and three minors were taken into custody.

Tonight, at 9:12 pm, officers responded to a report of a large group of looters breaking into the Walmart on Trinity Parkway. When officers arrived, four people were taken into custody, one adult male and three juvenile males. This is still an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/QvaYsaLw3O — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 1, 2020

The arrests came as cities across California — including Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Francisco — are now in their fifth night of protests over Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

President Donald Trump on Monday evening declared he was mobilizing all federal resources in response to protests over the police-involved killing of Floyd and encouraged all governors to deploy the National Guard in their states.

The president called on mayors and governors to establish an “overwhelming law enforcement presence” and said he will deploy the United States military if state and local governments do not “take the action necessary to defend the life and property of their residents.”

“My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people,” he said. “I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do.”

In order to activate the military to operate in the United States, President Trump would have to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, which White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had earlier described as “one of the tools available” to the president.

Editor’s Note: The photo accompanying this article does not depict any of the individuals mentioned in this story. It is illustrative rather than a literal capture of these events.

The UPI contributed to this report.