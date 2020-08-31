Two Florida Women Face Charges for Allegedly Sex Trafficking Minors

The FBI has arrested two Florida women for allegedly sex trafficking two 15-year-old girls.

The Broward County Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Kiara Nunez, 21, of Hollywood, Florida, and Alexandra Ramirez, 19, of Coral Springs, Florida, last week, WFLA reported.

According to court documents, the women sex trafficked two 15-year-old girls between October 2019 and January 2020.

Police were able to rescue one of the girls in an undercover human trafficking operation at a hotel on January 29 in Fort Lauderdale. Authorities reached out to the other victim on February 12, telling officials both girls were forced into having sex for money at an Airbnb in Lake Worth, WEAR reported.

Police said an online advertisement tipped them off within the Fort Lauderdale area, promoting sex in exchange for cash. The ad reportedly contained nude images of the alleged victims in the case.

Nunez and Ramirez are currently being held in federal custody, on two counts each of sex trafficking a minor.