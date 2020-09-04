Suspect Charged in Murder of Couple Who Responded to Used Car Ad

A suspect was charged Thursday for allegedly robbing and killing a couple who responded to an advertisement for a used car in Aurora, Colorado.

Police said 18-year-old Kyree Brown admitted he stole a 2017 Toyota RAV4 and posted it for sale on the Letgo app, according to CBS Denver.

When Joseph and Jossline Roland met Brown to purchase the car, while carrying thousands of dollars in cash, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot them as they tried to flee.

The report continued:

According to the arrest affidavit, Brown said he met the couple at the Southlands Mall on Aug. 14 and told them he accidentally brought the wrong vehicle title. He asked them to follow him to an apartment on East Cornell Circle, near South Parker Road. Brown said he pointed the gun at Joseph Roland, while the couple was still in their car, and demanded the money. He said the car started moving and he decided to shoot Joseph — and accidentally shot Jossline.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joseph and 40-year-old Jossline died within five minutes of each other at a nearby hospital. The couple leaves behind five children.

Brown reportedly told police he took $3,000 from the Rolands and tried to set the RAV4 on fire near Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue, CBS Denver reported Monday.

“After the shooting, police say Brown posted the car for sale on the app again, using the same photo and email address — under the user name Jessica Harlan. At that point, police say the car was already at their impound lot,” the outlet said.

Police searched cellphone records and conversations in the Letgo app, then pinged Brown’s phone to pinpoint his location.

“He was arrested on Aug. 27, after a chase which ended near 29th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in Denver,” according to CBS Denver.

Brown was formally charged Thursday with two counts of first degree murder.

The Roland family later issued a statement and thanked the Aurora Police Department for its efforts to apprehend the suspect.

“The extended family of Joseph and Jossline Roland are still in shock and disbelief about the loss of both Jossline and Joe to a senseless act of violence. Joe and Jossline are survived by their five children who are being loved and cared for by the extended family,” the statement read.

