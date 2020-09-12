Two L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies Ambushed, Shot ‘Without Warning or Provocation’

Two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputies were ambushed and shot as they sat in their patrol car in Compton on Saturday evening. They were rushed to the hospital.

Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Unconfirmed reports suggest that they were both shot in the head.

This is the scene where two police officers were ambushed in Compton. Both officers were shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/ZocNMU69XT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

LASD deputies have been targeted by Black Lives Matter protests, as well as self-described anarchists and Antifa supporters, since the shooting death of a black man, Dijon Kizzee, earlier this month.

Kizzee allegedly fought with police who tried to pull him over for a bicycle infraction. He allegedly had a gun at the time of the confrontation.

Nightly protests, many of them violent, have taken place outside the LASD facility in South Los Angeles.

This story is developing.

