Florida Middle School Teacher Accused of Sexting Minor

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested and charged for allegedly sending sexual material via text messaging to a minor.

Deputies started investigating James Michaud, 28, a teacher at Hillsborough County’s Greco Middle School, on Saturday after the parents of the 13-year-old victim filed a complaint against the teacher, WFLA reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michaud sent explicit material to the teen using social media multiple times.

Michaud turned himself in Tuesday, where he was taken into custody at Orient Road Jail. Jail records show Michaud posted $11,500 bond Wednesday morning and left jail. It is unclear when he is due to appear in court.

Michaud faces multiple charges, including one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor, and one count of an authority figure engaging in lewd conduct with a student, according to jail records.

"It's sickening to know an adult, entrusted to educate & mentor our children, abused his position to prey on this young victim," said #SheriffChadChronister. "We are thankful for the victim’s parents who spoke up & possibly prevented other students from being taken advantage of." — #teamHCSO (@HCSOSheriff) September 23, 2020

“It’s sickening to know an adult, entrusted to educate & mentor our children, abused his position to prey on this young victim,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister on Twitter. “We are thankful for the victim’s parents who spoke up and possibly prevented other students from being taken advantage of.”

A spokesperson for the school district said Michaud resigned from his teaching position.