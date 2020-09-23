Illegal Alien, Girlfriend Accused of Murdering Three Adults, Two Children

An illegal alien and his teenage girlfriend stand accused of murdering five people in what law enforcement officials are calling a “mass murder” case.

As Breitbart News reported, Areli Aguirre-Avilez, a 31-year-old illegal alien, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Heidi Wolfe were initially arrested and charged in June 2019 with murdering 38-year-old Maria Calderon, and her two children, 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and 12-year-old America Pacheco.

The gruesome murder, police said, involved Aguirre-Avilez executing the Pacheco children before leaving their bodies in a burning home in Alexander County, North Carolina.

After Aguirre-Avilez executed the two children, Calderon ran out of the home and Aguirre-Avilez instructed Wolfe to run her over with their vehicle, according to officials. That’s when Wolfe allegedly ran Calderon over and killed her.

Now, Aguirre-Avilez and Wolfe have been indicted with two additional first-degree murder charges for the killing of Juan Carlos Mendez-Pena and Luis Fernando Sanchez.

In November 2019, Grayson, Virginia, officials discovered a burned vehicle with the remains of three people inside. Officials have since identified those three people as Calderon, Mendez-Pena, and Sanchez.

#breaking the bodies found in the truck bed are at the medical examiners office in Richmond Virginia. This truck will be held here in Taylorsville as evidence. pic.twitter.com/XDwAv7q1wo — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 5, 2019

Angel Dad Estaban Pacheco told WBTV that he loved his two children and his ex-wife and that he is looking for justice for them.

“I am hoping they can be in jail for life,” Pacheco said of Aguirre-Avilez and Wolfe.

Officials confirmed that Aguirre-Alivez has been additionally indicted for allegedly raping a child under 15-years-old and violating a domestic violence order with a deadly weapon.

Aguirre-Avilez and Wolfe are both being held without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.