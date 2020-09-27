Another Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer came under fire late Saturday in a fight with a man at Harbor Station in San Pedro. The suspect fled the scene, but was eventually apprehended by police, according to the LAPD.

The incident marks the second attempted shooting of an LAPD officer in less than 24 hours. Early Saturday, an officer coming off his shift at the West Valley Community Police Station in Reseda came under fire when a gunman in a black SUV shot at the officer’s vehicle.

In both cases, the officers survived the attempted shootings.

The officer in the San Pedro incident was transported to a local hospital and “is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a statement on the LAPD’s official Twitter account. LAPD chief Michel Moore later tweeted that the cop suffered “bumps and bruises” but “was not shot.”

In an official statement on Sunday, the LAPD said that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday when a Hispanic male entered the front lobby of the Harbor Station. The officer working the front desk met with the suspect at which time the officer was assaulted.

LAPD said the officer’s gun “was removed and he was fired upon, but not struck.” The watch commander officer heard the commotion and responded to the lobby, at which time an “officer involved shooting” occurred. The suspect then ran to a white pick-up truck and drove off.

The police pursued the vehicle and apprehended the suspect at Pacific Avenue and 17th Street in San Pedro. The suspect sustained “minor abrasions” and was released for booking, while the officer was treated for “non-life threatening injuries.”

Here is the latest information on last night’s incident at LAPD Harbor Station: At about 10:00 p.m., an LAPD Officer was working the front desk when a Male Hispanic suspect came to the front lobby. The officer met with the suspect at which time the officer was assaulted. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2020

Responding officers observed the suspects vehicle and pursued the suspect to Pacific Avenue and 17th Street where he was taken into custody. The suspect sustained minor abrasions, was medically treated and was released for booking. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2020

A source with knowledge of the incident told Breitbart News that the suspect seized the officer’s gun and attempted to shoot him in the head before the watch commander responded. The suspect fled in the vehicle with two other individuals, according to the source.

The San Pedro incident represents the latest in what has become a string of attacks on L.A. law enforcement, as the city contends with anti-police violence in the wake of Black Lives Matter riots.

This month, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies in Compton were attacked in an ambush shooting while sitting in their police cruiser. Both officers sustained bullet wounds in the face and other parts of the body, but they both survived the horrific incident.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) has bowed to pressure from Black Lives Matter activists calling for the defunding of police departments around the country. In July, the city council voted in favor of a plan to slash $150 million from the LAPD’s budget for the next fiscal year.

