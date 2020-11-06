Chicago Officer Stabbed While Responding to Mental Health Disturbance

A Chicago police officer was stabbed Thursday while responding to a mental health disturbance call in a South Chicago neighborhood.

“Several officers responded to the 9000-block of South Burley Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report that a man was damaging an apartment that he lives in with his family,” according to ABC 7. While the officers were outside, the man threw objects at them and when he came out of the dwelling, he ran at them with two knives.

“According to police, the man was tased and when officers attempted to arrest him, he stabbed one of them in the stomach,” WGN 9 reported.

The officer was transported to a hospital and listed in fair condition while the 26-year-old man was taken to Trinity Health for observation.

Charges against the man are still pending and detectives are investigating the incident.

In September, a suspect allegedly stabbed a police officer with a butcher knife before being shot dead by other officers at a park in Chicago, according to Breitbart News.

Police found the suspect, 34-year-old Shaon Jermy Ochea Warner, at Vittum Park after receiving a call about a stabbing.

“Officers ordered Warner to drop the knife, but he allegedly refused. A female officer then tased Warner, and he fell to the ground only to get back up,” the article read.

The suspect then allegedly charged the female police officer and stabbed at her with the knife, video footage reportedly showed.

“Warner appears to thrust the knife towards the sergeant’s abdomen, and the officers fire multiple shots at him,” according to ABC 7.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twenty people were shot and two killed on Tuesday in Chicago, according to Breitbart News.

“The Election Day violence in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago came one day after Breitbart News reported a 51 percent surge in murders in the city.”